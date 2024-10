Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon are set for a one-on-one meeting on Monday afternoon.The top office announced Friday that Yoon will meet Han at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the presidential office in Yongsan.Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk will reportedly be present at the meeting.Discussions will not likely be restricted to a specific agenda and are expected to include ways to handle various allegations the opposition has made against first lady Kim Keon-hee.The PPP leader earlier called for a reshuffle of aides close to the first lady, who allegedly bypassed the official presidential line, to dispel public concerns.