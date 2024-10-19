Ukraine Releases Video Purportedly Showing N. Korean Soldiers Training at Russian Military Camp

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine released a video of what purportedly shows the Russian military providing supplies to North Korean soldiers training at a military camp in Russia's Far East.Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security posted the video on its X account on Friday, claiming it was filmed at the Sergeevsky military camp near Russia's border with North Korea.The center said the video was "no more than 72 hours old."Men speaking in the Korean language with a North Korean accent could be heard in the 27-second-long footage, though its contents were not objectively verified.Pro-Russian military Telegram channel ParaPax also released a video that purportedly showed North Korean soldiers training in Russia, with the U.S. media outlet Radio Free Asia(RFA) quoting an expert suggesting it was likely filmed at the Sergeevsky camp.This comes after South Korea’s National Intelligence Service(NIS) confirmed Friday evening that North Korea has recently decided to send some 12-thousand troops in support of Russia’s war effort against Ukraine, and had been sending troops since Oct. 8.