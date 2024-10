Photo : YONHAP News

Russia remained silent after South Korea's spy agency announced on Friday that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.While media outlets around the world were quick to report on the National Intelligence Service's(NIS) announcement of the dispatch of some 15-hundred North Korean troops to Vladivostok, no statement has been made from the Kremlin or Moscow's foreign and defense ministries.Russia's state-run media outlets, including TASS and Ria Novosti, also did not report on the matter.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had dismissed the alleged North Korean deployment by Ukrainian media outlets earlier this month, calling the reports "fake news."On social media, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said it is no coincidence that the North has agreed to provide military support to Russia when it is under invasion, in reference to their recently signed comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.