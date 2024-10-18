N. Korea Releases Alleged Photos of Remains of S. Korean Drone

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has released photos of what it claims to be remains of a South Korean drone that was found in its capital, Pyongyang.In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the North's defense ministry said it had obtained a decisive evidence of the South Korean military's infringement of its sovereignty.The statement claimed that the photos show debris of a damaged drone after it crashed into a residential area in Pyongyang on October 13, alleging that the remains were "scientifically verified" to be from a South Korean military drone.It added that the drone is the same type of drone that appeared in a South Korean military parade on October 1.The North said while the aircraft was likely one of the drones South Korea used to drop anti-Pyongyang leaflets earlier this month, it has yet to be verified. It went on to say that even if Seoul denies it, evidence of its airspace violation has been secured.It also threatened immediate retaliation upon detection of Seoul's additional military infringement.The South Korean military has dismissed the North's latest claim, saying it is not worth responding.