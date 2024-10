Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are forecast nationwide on this Saturday, with rain expected for some regions.According to Korea's weather agency, up to 60 millimeters of rain are expected in Gangwon Province and Jeju Island, up to 40 millimeters in Gyeongsang region, and up to ten millimeters in Chungcheong and Jeolla regions.While the rain is expected to subside later in the afternoon, it will likely continue in Gangwon, Jeju, and coastal areas of Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces through Saturday night.Strong wind alerts have been issued for the coastal regions of South Chungcheong, Jeolla, the eastern coast, as well as Jeju.While clear skies are in the forecast on Sunday, morning lows are expected to drop, ranging between five and 14 degrees Celsius nationwide, down seven to ten degrees compared to Saturday. Daytime highs are expected to rise to 14 to 21 degrees.