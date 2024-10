Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly sending more trash-filled balloons toward South Korea.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced Saturday that North Korea launched another round of balloons, which are likely to drift toward Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, based on wind patterns.The JCS advised the public to be cautious of falling objects and urged people to report any found balloons to a nearby military unit or police station without touching them.This latest balloon launch comes eight days after the previous one, which took place Oct 11.Since May, North Korea has sent a total of 29 trash-filled balloons, in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by defectors' groups in South Korea.On Friday morning, the spokesman for DPRK Ministry of Public Security released a statement claiming that rubbish scattered by a large balloon were sent by the scum of the Republic of Korea was found again.