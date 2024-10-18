Menu Content

N. Korean FM Warns Countries Involved in Sanctions Monitoring Team Will Pay a Price

Written: 2024-10-20 11:24:34Updated: 2024-10-20 12:49:31

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said eleven countries involved in the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) for implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions against North Korea will pay a price.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Choe said the new monitoring system led by South Korea, the United States and Japan is thoroughly unlawful in terms of lacking justification and purpose.

The minister said unilateral conduct by Washington and its followers threatens the basis for international relations and the environment for global security, and that the United States attempt to change the world through power abuse is expected to accelerate the emergence of a worldwide anti-U.S. solidarity.

The monitoring team was launched on Wednesday to replace the expert panel under the UNSC's sanctions committee, disbanded in late April following Russia's veto over its extension.

On Pyongyang's accusation of Seoul's drone infiltration, the minister raised United States responsibility, saying Washington will also be held accountable for infringing on the regime's sovereignty.
