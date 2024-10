Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has confirmed that North Korea floated some 20 trash balloons south of the border between Saturday night and early Sunday, with around ten fallen objects being found in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that household waste was verified, such as paper and plastic bags, and an analysis has shown that there were no hazardous materials.The military added that no additional trash balloon was being discerned in the sky as of Sunday morning.On Friday, Pyongyang accused Seoul of flying similar trash balloons north of the border, claiming it had found waste from the South within its borders.This is the 29th time that the North has floated the trash balloons since May, in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflet activity by defector groups in the South.