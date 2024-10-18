Presidential Aide Says to Include 4 SMR Construction in Updated Power Supply, Demand Plan

Photo : KBS News

Park Sang-ook, the senior presidential secretary for science and technology, said the administration plans to announce an updated basic power supply and demand plan at the end of the year that will include the construction of four small modular reactors (SMRs).Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, Park said SMRs with a generation capacity of 170 to 350 megawatts are manufactured at factories before delivery with technology that can help them become the next-generation growth engine and key export item.The presidential aide said concurrent efforts are under way to develop a Korean-style SMR, foster related professionals, and establish licensing standards.Park said the country's SMR technology advancement is considered to rank as the world's second or third, and its competitiveness in winning nuclear plant orders are atop the global ranking when considering plant technology, management and builder capability.Park also said President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to launch a national committee on the bioindustry in late November or early December, following the recent launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Committee, referring to high value-added technologies and industries linked to health care.