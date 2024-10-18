Minister to Hold IR Event in New York, Attend Major International Forums

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will hold an investor relations (IR) event to promote the South Korean economy to global investors and attend a number of major international forums.Choi will attend the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers meeting in Lima, Peru, involving 21 member states and heads of international agencies on Sunday and Monday for discussions on regional and global economy, sustainable finance, and digital transition.While the next APEC ministers meeting is expected to be held in Incheon in October 2025, with South Korea named the chair nation after 20 years, the minister intends to introduce the vision and tasks for the 2025 forum.On Tuesday, Choi will hold the IR event for global investors in New York to talk about the steady fundamentals and dynamics of the South Korean economy, advancement of its capital and foreign exchange markets, and government policy direction.Between Wednesday and Thursday, the minister will attend the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Washington, followed by a session of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund Development Committee on Friday.