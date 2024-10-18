Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Prices of Key Kimchi Ingredients Rise On-Yr. Following Prolonged Heat Wave

Written: 2024-10-20 13:37:13Updated: 2024-10-20 13:40:18

Prices of Key Kimchi Ingredients Rise On-Yr. Following Prolonged Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of key ingredients in kimchi, including napa cabbage and radish, increased year-on-year, some two weeks ahead of the pre-winter kimchi-making season.

According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) on Sunday, the retail price of a napa cabbage was nine-thousand-123 won on average, or around six U.S. dollars and 66 cents, as of Friday.

The price is 39-point-eight percent higher compared to a year earlier and 41-point-six percent higher than the yearly average between 2019 and 2023.

The price of radish stood at three-thousand-561 won, up 25-point-four percent on-year and 46-point-nine percent compared to the past yearly average.

The gains in prices of napa cabbage and radish are attributed to the prolonged heat wave that lasted until last month, which led to a reduction in supply. 

The Agriculture Ministry, however, expected the prices to drop nearing the kimchi-making season next month due largely to an increase in shipments starting late October.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >