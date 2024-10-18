N. Korea Rebuffs UN Chief's Call for Restraint Following Inter-Korean Road Demolition

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea rebuffed United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' emphasis on the importance of restraint regarding the North's demolition of inter-Korean roads last week, urging condemnation of South Korea's alleged drone infiltration.In a statement on Sunday, as carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Son-kyong, the North's vice foreign minister for international organizations, said the regime wholly disapproves of the call from the UN chief.The vice minister criticized Gueterres for "fulfilling the role of spokesperson for the United States" by mentioning the enforcement of the UN Security Council resolutions that are irrelevant to the latest issue.The North Korean official added that demolishing or constructing roads and railways on its territory falls within the regime's sovereign right.The vice minister then reiterated the regime's latest allegation that Seoul had infiltrated its capital Pyongyang with drones and the UN's silence on the infringement of sovereignty, accusing the UN chief of intolerable unfairness and double standard.