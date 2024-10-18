Sunny Skies Persist in Capital Region, Mercury Drops by Up to 6 Degrees

Photo : YONHAP News

Sunny skies are forecast to continue Sunday in the capital region and areas to the country's northwest, with mercury levels dropping as much as six degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), daytime highs are expected to range from 14 to 20 degrees nationwide, down two to six degrees from Saturday.Overcast skies are expected to persist in the eastern Gangwon and southeastern Gyeongsang Provinces, as well as the southernmost Jeju Island. Showers are also in the forecast in the regions.Under strong wind alerts, strong winds are forecast for Jeju and the coastal areas in Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces.Overcast skies are projected nationwide on Monday, with precipitation of up to 80 millimeters on Jeju, up to 60 millimeters in the southern provinces, and up to 40 millimeters in Seoul, Incheon and western Gyeonggi Province through Tuesday.Morning lows are expected to range from five to 17 degrees before rising to 24 degrees during the day.