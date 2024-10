Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly called for a strong response from Ukraine’s partners to North Korea’s participation in Russia’s war effort.According to Reuters, Zelenskyy made the request Sunday in a video address, saying there is ample satellite and video evidence that North Korea is not only sending equipment to support Russia, but also troops to be prepared for deployment.The Ukrainian president said he is grateful to world leaders who are speaking frankly about the cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, adding that his country expects a “normal, honest, strong reaction” from its partners.Zelenskyy said North Korea’s support effectively means another state has joined the war against Ukraine, warning that greater North Korean involvement can only be harmful to everyone.He added that instability and threats could increase significantly after North Korea becomes trained for modern warfare.