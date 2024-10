Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is reportedly issuing uniforms to North Korean soldiers who have been dispatched there to support its war against Ukraine.CNN said Saturday that it has obtained a questionnaire through the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, in which respondents are asked in Russian and Korean to provide sizing information for hats, headgear, uniforms and shoes.According to CNN, the North Korean recruits have been asked to fill out the questionnaire upon arriving in Russia, with Russian writing at the top of the form but size options written in Korean.Earlier, Ukraine released a video showing North Korean troops receiving equipment and uniforms at a training ground in Russia before possibly being sent to the front line in Ukraine.