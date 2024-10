Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has met with newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and conveyed the South Korean government’s commitment to cooperation with the incoming administration.Han visited Indonesia over the weekend to attend the inauguration ceremony.The prime minister met with Subianto on Sunday and conveyed Seoul’s congratulations, delivering a letter from President Yoon Suk Yeol.Han and Subianto also discussed ways to develop bilateral ties between South Korea and Indonesia, which have formed a special strategic partnership.Subianto expressed gratitude to Han for attending the inauguration and proposed that the two nations work together to enhance cooperation in all fields.The Indonesian president expressed hope of expanded cooperation with South Korea to advance Indonesia’s economic development, and Han pledged South Korea’s active cooperation.