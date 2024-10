Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has kept quiet about media reports and statements from the South Korean government concerning the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.On Friday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service(NIS) announced that North Korea had dispatched some 15-hundred soldiers to Vladivostok, Russia, since October 8.But as of 8 a.m. Monday, North Korea’s state media, including the Korean Central Television, the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, had not addressed the matter.Russia has also remained silent since the NIS announcement.