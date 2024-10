Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon are set to meet privately on Monday afternoon.According to the top office, the two will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the presidential office in Yongsan.Their meeting is expected to broadly cover state affairs, with no set agenda, but is likely to include ways to handle various allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.Earlier, the PPP chief urged the first lady to stop engaging in public activities and called for a personnel reshuffle at the presidential office to remove those aides considered close to her.The announcement comes four weeks after Han asked for a one-on-one meeting with the president.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk will reportedly be present at the meeting.