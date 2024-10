Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says policing needs to evolve to cope with the increasingly sophisticated tactics of criminals.The president delivered a speech Monday at the Korean National Police Agency in Seoul to mark the 79th Police Day, in which he called on the officers to adapt to the current reality to protect vulnerable people.Yoon also said police must identify criminals’ sources of funding and track down the proceeds of crime to sever important links in the criminal ecosystem.He said violent crimes against random victims are emerging as “new threats” along with drug crime, fake news and organized crime.He called on the officers to work proactively to keep people safe, saying it is difficult to protect the public with outdated law enforcement methods.