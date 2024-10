Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are forecast nationwide Monday, with showers expected in the south of the country and parts of the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, overcast conditions and rain are to continue Tuesday.The southernmost island of Jeju is expected to see about 120 millimeters of rain through Tuesday, and the mainland’s southern coast could see more than 100 millimeters.Heavy rainfall of up to 30 millimeters per hour is projected for the Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions, and up to 50 millimeters per hour for Jeju Island.Morning lows on Tuesday are predicted to range between 12 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees nationwide, up six to nine degrees from Monday.Daytime highs are expected to rise to 17 to 26 degrees on average, similar or slightly lower than Monday.