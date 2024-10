Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is expected to review follow-up measures regarding the alleged deployment of special units to Russia from North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine.At a press briefing Monday, Seoul’s defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said the military is monitoring developments concerning the North Korean military and considering what steps to take.On Friday the state intelligence agency announced that North Korea was in the process of deploying 12-hundred troops to assist Russia in the war against Ukraine.Strongly condemning the North’s decision and calling for an immediate end to the deployment, the spokesperson said the South Korean military will take the necessary steps to keep its people safe.Jeon, meanwhile, refused to comment on Pyongyang’s repeated accusation that Seoul violated its airspace with drones, saying the claim does not merit a response.