Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry reportedly summoned the Russian Ambassador to South Korea on Monday over North Korea's deployment of troops to help Russia's war against Ukraine.First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun summoned Russia's top envoy to Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev to protest North Korea's troop deployment, according to Yonhap News.Zinoviev left the foreign ministry building in Seoul around 2 p.m. and told Yonhap that he had met with the first vice foreign minister.It's believed that Kim conveyed concerns about Russia accepting North Korea's deployment of special forces and strengthening illegal military cooperation with Pyongyang.The South Korean government is said to be discussing various measures, including independent sanctions.