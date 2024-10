Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign visitors to the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, has surpassed 600-thousand since it opened to the public in May 2022.According to the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation on Monday, out of the six-point-38 million visitors, 600-thousand, or about nine percent, were foreign nationals.While some one-thousand-600 foreigners toured the complex in May 2022, the number was about 57-thousand in September this year.The proportion of foreign visitors has seen a gradual increase, accounting for 29-point-one percent of all visitors as of last month.Of all the foreign visitors, 45-point-four percent were individual visitors.