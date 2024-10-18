Defense Ministry Calls for Immediate Halt to N. Korean Troop Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense said Monday that North Korea is violating UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions by deploying special forces to assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling the deployment an illegal act that must immediately be halted.During a regular briefing, defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu denounced North Korea’s participation in what he called Russia’s war of aggression.Jeon did not elaborate when asked whether North Korea had crossed the South Korean government’s “red line” regarding Pyongyang-Moscow military cooperation.In response to questions about whether Seoul is reconsidering its policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the spokesperson said the necessary actions would be reviewed and taken, depending on developments in the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.It’s reported that the South's government and its defense ministry are discussing countermeasures in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine.