Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced a comprehensive package of measures on Monday aimed at supporting citizens experiencing loneliness, isolation and seclusion.The city government plans to introduce on- and offline platforms that allow citizens feeling lonely to seek assistance, such as an around-the-clock counseling set to launch next April through the existing Dasan call center at 120.Four convenience stores will operate on a trial basis next year, inviting citizens feeling lonely and isolated to freely visit to gain a sense of comfort and talk with a counselor.The city intends to find such isolated and secluded households through gas, electricity and administrative data, while utilizing convenience stores and laundromats as points of contact to accept applications for various support.Seoul City is expected to inject 451-point-three billion won, or around 330 million U.S. dollars, into the initiatives over the next five years.