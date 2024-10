Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Army’s tanks and howitzers are participating in combined live-fire exercises in Qatar, the first time the Army has engaged in overseas training with its armored vehicles.According to the Army on Monday, a contingent of some 100 South Korean troops, four K2 tanks and four K9 self-propelled howitzers arrived in Qatar aboard a Navy landing ship October 13.The South Korean contingent took part in topography reconnaissance and tactical discussion before conducting various live-fire exercises along with Qatar’s Leopard 2A7 tanks and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers.The training is scheduled to continue through Sunday.In February, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.