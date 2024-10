Photo : KBS

As of Monday, North Korea has yet to respond to South Korean intelligence reports that the regime has deployed troops to assist Russia in its war in Ukraine.In response, Seoul has used loudspeaker broadcasts to inform North Korean residents about Pyongyang’s action.According to military authorities, the loudspeakers relayed reports from local media saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had confirmed the participation of North Korean troops in Russia’s war in Ukraine.The broadcast also mentioned reports from Ukrainian media that six North Korean soldiers had been killed in an air strike earlier this month on the Donetsk front, adding that Russian forces are organizing a special battalion consisting of three-thousand North Korean troops.The loudspeaker broadcasts, which target North Korean soldiers and residents of border areas, are a form of psychological warfare in response to North Korea’s trash balloon campaign.