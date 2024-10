Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Yongsan District has devised safety-control measures for Halloween which falls on Thursday of next week.The district announced on Monday that it will implement such measures for ten days, starting from this Friday, in Itaewon, Haebangchon and Gyeongridan Street which are likely to draw large crowds around Halloween.Itaewon is the site of the fatal crowd surge on October 29, 2022 that led to the deaths of 159 people.During the ten-day period, a joint situation room will be set up at Noksapyeong Station and the district will deploy some four-thousand safety management personnel to key spots.The district vowed best efforts for a safe Halloween, noting that the latest measures are the first to be devised for a local festival with no organizer since the Framework Act on the Management of Disaster and Safety was revised in March.