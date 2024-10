Photo : YONHAP News

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that there is many conflicting information with regard to media reports that North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia.Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said Peskov made the comment to reporters while refusing to give a clear answer on whether North Korean troops have been sent to Russia.He said South Korea says one thing while the Pentagon cannot confirm it, directing further questions to Russia's defense ministry.He said there is little to worry about cooperation between Russia and North Korea as it does not target a third country.He went on to say that North Korea is Russia’s neighbor and partner, adding that the two countries are advancing ties in all areas and that matters related to cooperation fall under Russia’s sovereignty.