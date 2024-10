Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon met privately on Monday.According to the top office, the two met for about one hour and 20 minutes from 5 p.m. at the presidential office in Yongsan.They are expected to have discussed ways to handle various allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.Earlier, the PPP chief urged the first lady to stop engaging in public activities and called for a personnel reshuffle at the presidential office to remove those aides considered close to her.Han is expected to give a press briefing on the meeting at the National Assembly soon.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk was present at the meeting.