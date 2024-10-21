Ruling Party Chief Urges Yoon to Address Controversies surrounding First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

In a private meeting on Monday, the leader of the ruling People Power Party urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to take action to address controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.According to an official from the ruling bloc, party chief Han Dong-hoon recommended that the first lady suspend her public activities and that the top office make efforts to answer the allegations against her, suggesting the appointment of a special inspector to oversee the case.The official also said Han suggested “personnel decisions” regarding aides who are considered close to Kim.The 80-minute meeting took place at the presidential office, with chief of staff Chung Jin-suk in attendance.Responding to the suggestion that certain aides at the presidential office have overstepped their authority, Yoon reportedly said this was not based in fact.Regarding Han’s recommendation that the first lady halt her public activities, the president reportedly said Kim is already cutting them back.In response to the calls for efforts to address allegations against Kim, the president reportedly said that the allegations are all groundless.