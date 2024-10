Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated his earlier calls for decisive action from Ukraine’s international partners concerning North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.Zelenskyy made the remarks in a speech Monday evening, responding to reports on North Korea’s “new role” in supporting Russia.Commenting on the situation in the Kursk region, where the North Korean troops are expected to be deployed, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose and the war must return to the territory where it started.Ukraine invaded Russia’s Kursk border region on August 6 and has occupied parts of the area for over two months.Addressing Ukraine’s Western partners, Zelenskyy has warned that North Korea’s involvement risks turning the war into a world war.