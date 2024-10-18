Nation’s First Late-Night Robotaxis Roam Streets of Gangnam Hands-Free

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: South Korea recently launched its first late-night self-driving taxi service for a trial run in Seoul’s Gangnam and Seocho districts. Based on level four autonomous driving technology, the new cabs glide through the streets, turning corners and stopping at traffic lights, hands-free.Raphael Rashid took a ride in one of these vehicles.Report:[Actuality: Robotaxi audio announcement (Korean) ]"Starting autonomous driving mode."Screens display the computer system, identifying nearby traffic and pedestrians in real time.The blinker activates automatically when it needs to signal a left or right turn.The vehicle navigates smoothly through traffic, though a human driver remains present for safety.[Actuality: Robotaxi audio announcement (Korean)]"Entering a self-driving restricted area. Switching to manual control mode."The streets of Gangnam, an area of Seoul known for its big offices and bustling nightlife, are now home to a small fleet of self-driving taxis, part of a pilot program that could reshape South Korea’s transportation landscape.Developed by SW Mobility in collaboration with automaker KG Mobility, the cabs made their debut last month, running from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays to address the needs of late-night commuters.Jaeoh Cha, the executive director of SW Mobility, the company behind the autonomous driving software, says the robotaxis use advanced AI and sensor technology to navigate the complex urban environment.[Sound bite: Jaeoh Cha - Executive Director, SW Mobility]“This project started by collaboration with Seoul Metropolitan Government ... After the public transportation service is cut off, so main purpose of this service is transportation service will be over, we want to give convenience to citizens when very less taxi services are there.”The system prompts the driver to take control when entering school zones or construction areas, a measure currently required by law.While the technology is advanced, Cha emphasizes that it’s still improving, and continued testing and data collection are crucial.[Sound bite: Jaeoh Cha - Executive Director, SW Mobility]“We are using multiple sensors like a camera, LiDAR and radar and microphone as well ... So we worked very hard to test continuously and improve the algorithm and software…“For autonomous driving, most important part is how much volume of the data can be collected ... So we are hoping much more bigger interest from the public.”Currently, three self-driving taxis operate in parts of Yeoksam-dong, Daechi-dong, Dogok-dong and Samseong-dong in Gangnam District, and in sections of neighboring Seocho-dong in Seocho District.The first phase of the pilot program is set to continue until May 2025. After this initial phase, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to expand the service area and increase the number of vehicles, depending on how well the program succeeds.Raphael Rashid, reporting for KBS World Radio News.