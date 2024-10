Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Malaysia will hold their fifth round of negotiations toward a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the FTA talks will take place Tuesday to Friday in Seoul.South Korea’s chief negotiator, Kwon Hye-jin, pledged to engage actively in the negotiations with a view to achieving tangible results soon.The two nations hope to make progress in negotiations across 13 sectors, including commodities, services, investment, rules of origin, economic cooperation and the digital industry.In March, the two nations announced the resumption of FTA negotiations after a five-year hiatus.