Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices fell slightly in September, but the prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products jumped more than five percent and hit a record high last month.The Bank of Korea said Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services dropped zero-point-two percent in September from a month earlier to 119-point-17.The index, a key indicator of future inflation, fell for the second consecutive month in September due to a fall in oil prices.However, the producer prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products soared five-point-three percent in September from a month earlier, with the related index reaching 125-point-81, a record high since the nation started compiling related data in 1965.The prices of industrial goods, however, dropped zero-point-seven percent, while gas, water and electricity prices gained zero-point-nine percent last month.