Yoon Demands Clear Evidence as Condition for Personnel Changes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly told the leader of the ruling party that he will consider making personnel changes at the top office if the party chief provides clear evidence that specific officials are causing problems.A senior official at the presidential office said Tuesday that Yoon made the remarks Monday, when People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon recommended action to remove aides who are considered close to the first lady and alleged they have exerted undue influence over state affairs.Han made the recommendation during a private meeting with the president at the top office, while at the same time urging the president to address controversies surrounding the first lady.Responding to Han’s recommendation that the first lady suspend her public activities, the president reportedly said Kim is exhausted and has already scaled them back, adding that she will not engage in many public activities unless they are absolutely necessary.Regarding the request to clarify various allegations against the first lady, Yoon reportedly told Han that the prosecution has an investigation underway and the nation needs to wait for the outcome.