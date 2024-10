Photo : KBS News

The government is reportedly considering sending a team to Ukraine to assess the capabilities of the North Korean troops deployed there to support Russia.Citing a government source, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported Tuesday that South Korea might send its agents to Ukraine to monitor the tactics and combat capabilities of the North Korean special forces fighting for Russia.The monitoring group is expected to comprise soldiers and military personnel who study enemy tactics.The group may also include agents to interrogate any North Korean soldiers who are captured or desert the battlefield.North Korea reportedly plans to send approximately 12-thousand special forces to support Russia in its prolonged war with Ukraine.South Korea, which has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid, is also considering providing weapons and other military supplies.