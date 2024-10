Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho at the top office Monday evening, soon after speaking with party chief Han Dong-hoon.Answering reporters’ questions Tuesday, Choo said the president had called him for an unscheduled meeting.Choo said he and the president talked for a while but did not have dinner together.The floor leader said he and other ruling party lawmakers meet informally with the president from time to time when the need arises.Declining to comment on the content of the meeting and who else was present, Choo said he will do his best to ensure that the party and the government consult closely on issues and present a united front.