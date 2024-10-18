Students, Parents Sue Yonsei over Exam Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of students and parents is suing Yonsei University and asking a court to invalidate the results of an admissions exam because some of the questions were allegedly leaked.According to the group’s legal counsel on Tuesday, 18 plaintiffs filed the lawsuit at the Seoul Western District Court, seeking nullification of the results of the natural sciences essay exam, part of the school’s early admissions process for the 2025 academic year.They are also requesting an injunction to suspend the validity of the results while the lawsuit is going on.The plaintiffs maintain that the alleged leak, which they say happened because of Yonsei University’s lax management and supervision of the exam, has undermined the fairness of the admissions process.Earlier this month, an exam supervisor at Yonsei mistakenly distributed exam papers about an hour ahead of schedule, collecting them shortly afterward.The plaintiffs say the results were leaked in the meantime.One of the questions also had an error, causing confusion when the school announced the mistake 30 minutes before the end of the exam and extended the exam time by 20 minutes.On Wednesday, Yonsei University requested a police investigation to determine whether the fairness of the exam was compromised.The school also filed police complaints against six people it accused of obstruction of business.