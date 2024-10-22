Yoon Demands Proof after PPP Chief Asks Him to Sack First Lady’s Coterie

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon held talks Monday evening, and Han pressed the president about growing concerns over first lady Kim Keon-hee. The discussion centered on Kim’s alleged involvement in politics, and Han advised Yoon to remove a group of presidential aides she allegedly controls. In response, Yoon asked Han to support his claims with evidence.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: During their 80-minute meeting Monday, People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon pressed President Yoon Suk Yeol to sack an unofficial coterie of officials who are allegedly under first lady Kim Keon-hee’s command.Amid controversies surrounding Kim’s alleged involvement in party politics, Han also suggested the first lady stop making public appearances, according to sources within the ruling party.An official at the presidential office said Tuesday that Yoon told the party chief to specify what the issues are and who is causing them, indicating he needs evidence before he can take action.While placing the burden of proof on the ruling party chief, the president also told Han that the first lady is already drained and is refraining from official engagements.The meeting followed the main opposition Democratic Party’s third attempt to pass a special law that would make the first lady the target of an independent counsel probe.The opposition wants to scrutinize over a dozen suspicions surrounding Kim, ranging from the Dior bag and stock price manipulation scandals to her ties to power broker Myung Tae-kyun and allegations that she interfered in party politics.At the meeting, the president expressed his gratitude to the ruling party for putting a stop to earlier attempts by the main opposition to launch what he called “unconstitutional special counsel bills.”The ruling party chief asked the president to appoint a special inspector general to oversee matters related to Kim.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.