Rain Forecast Nationwide, with Downpours along Southern Coast, on Jeju Island

Photo : KBS News

Rain is in the forecast nationwide on Tuesday, with downpours expected along the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla Province, in the southeastern Gyeongsang region and on the southernmost island of Jeju.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, over 100 millimeters could fall on the southeastern cities of Busan and Ulsan, and on the region’s coastal areas.Jeju Island and the southern coast of South Jeolla Province could see up to 80 millimeters of rain, and the capital region could receive up to 50 millimeters.Hourly precipitation of up to 30 millimeters is expected along South Jeolla Province’s coasts, in the Gyeongsang region and on Jeju Island.The rain is predicted to continue through the early hours of Wednesday, and strong winds of 70 kilometers per hour are expected starting in the western coastal areas Tuesday night, before expanding to eastern Gangwon Province, the southeastern Gyeongsang region and Jeju Island.While morning lows on Tuesday ranged from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius, daytime highs are projected to range from 16 to 25 degrees.Morning lows on Wednesday are expected to stay within the range, but daytime highs will likely drop two to five degrees.