Top Office Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Withdraw Troops from Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia in support of the war in Ukraine.At a press briefing Tuesday, Kim Tae-hyo, the top office’s first deputy director of national security, said the matter had been discussed at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee.During the meeting, presided over by Director of National Security Shin Won-sik, the attendees agreed that dispatching troops to participate in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine poses a serious security threat to South Korea, as well as the international community.They strongly condemned the move, calling it a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit any military cooperation with the North.The first deputy director warned that Seoul will respond sternly in cooperation with the international community to any continued military collusion between Pyongyang and Moscow.The security aide said Seoul plans to respond in phases, taking strong and effective steps through close coordination with its allies and other friendly nations.Meanwhile, asked why the U.S. hasn’t confirmed the news that the North is deploying troops to assist Russia, a senior presidential official said the U.S. position is irrelevant at this point as the intel is the result of the joint gathering and sharing of information by the U.S., Ukraine and other friendly nations over a long period.The official said it will take some time before the U.S. announces its position as it will also need to devise measures to take, but said a public stance is likely in the near future.