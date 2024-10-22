Seoul to Respond in Phases to Deployment of N. Korean Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean government says it will take measures in phases to deal with North Korea and Russia’s deepening military ties. While calling for the withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia, the presidential office suggested that South Korea might provide weapons in defense of Ukraine.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Seoul’s presidential office has called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia.At a press briefing Tuesday, Kim Tae-hyo, the top office’s first deputy director of national security, said the troops had been discussed at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee.During the meeting, presided over by Director of National Security Shin Won-sik, the attendees agreed that the dispatch of troops to participate in what they called Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine poses a serious security threat to South Korea, as well as the international community.They strongly condemned the move, calling it a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit any military cooperation with the North.The first deputy director warned that Seoul will respond sternly in cooperation with the international community to any continued military collusion between Pyongyang and Moscow.The security aide said Seoul plans to respond in phases, taking strong and effective steps through close coordination with its allies and other friendly nations.Possible options include sending offensive weapons in defense of Ukraine, according to a senior presidential aide.Seoul has so far provided only nonlethal forms of direct assistance to Ukraine, while it has indirectly supplied 155-millimeter artillery shells through the U.S.Experts said Seoul could consider providing its K9 howitzers or its Cheongung-I or Cheongung-II air defense systems to Ukraine, among other options.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.