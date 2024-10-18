Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Camps Clash over DP Chief's Various Trials

Written: 2024-10-22 17:36:29Updated: 2024-10-22 18:05:29

Rival Camps Clash over DP Chief's Various Trials

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps clashed on Tuesday during the parliamentary inspection of the Seoul High Court over a number of trials that main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung is facing. 

The ruling People Power Party called on related courts to swiftly try cases involving Lee, saying his trials are seeing a serious delay. 

Ruling camp lawmaker Kwak Kyu-taek said the trial on Lee's alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act as well Lee’s trial on corruption charges surrounding the Daejang-dong development scandal and on alleged subornation of perjury are all being delayed for a significant period of time.

Another ruling party lawmaker, Song Seog-jun, called on Seoul Central District Court Chief Judge Kim Jung-joong stressed the need to swiftly and sternly rule on Lee’s cases in a bid to establish judicial justice. 

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party urged the Suwon District Court to guarantee Lee a fair trial after taking issue with the court rejecting Lee’s request for a reassignment of the trial court alleged third party bribery in relation to domestic underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's illegal remittance to North Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >