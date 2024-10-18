Rival Camps Clash over DP Chief's Various Trials

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps clashed on Tuesday during the parliamentary inspection of the Seoul High Court over a number of trials that main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung is facing.The ruling People Power Party called on related courts to swiftly try cases involving Lee, saying his trials are seeing a serious delay.Ruling camp lawmaker Kwak Kyu-taek said the trial on Lee's alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act as well Lee’s trial on corruption charges surrounding the Daejang-dong development scandal and on alleged subornation of perjury are all being delayed for a significant period of time.Another ruling party lawmaker, Song Seog-jun, called on Seoul Central District Court Chief Judge Kim Jung-joong stressed the need to swiftly and sternly rule on Lee’s cases in a bid to establish judicial justice.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party urged the Suwon District Court to guarantee Lee a fair trial after taking issue with the court rejecting Lee’s request for a reassignment of the trial court alleged third party bribery in relation to domestic underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's illegal remittance to North Korea.