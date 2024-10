Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped more than one percent on Tuesday to the two-thousand-570 mark.The index slid 34-point-22 points, or one-point-31 percent, to close at two-thousand-570-point-seven.The figure opened at two-thousand-600-point-87, down four-point-05 points or zero-point-16 percent from Monday but fell to the two-thousand-560 mark at one point after witnessing a large drop.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 21-point-61 points, or two-point-84 percent, to close at 738-point-34.The won-dollar rate surpassed one-thousand-380 won after seeing a rise for seven consecutive trading days.The rate closed at one-thousand-380-point-one won after the local currency weakened four-point-nine won.The figure is the highest to be posted since July 30 when the rate stood at one-thousand-385-point-three won.