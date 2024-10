Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Customs Service are cracking down on overseas direct purchases of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) drugs, including the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy which launched in the nation last week.The drug safety agency said it is tracking down social media posts offering to arrange the illegal sale of the drugs as well as online advertising of the products and has requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to such posts.According to the ministry, it took measures for 12 such cases since Wegovy launched in the nation last Tuesday.The ministry urged the public to take Wegovy and other weight loss drugs in accordance with instructions given by doctors or pharmacists, stressing that it is difficult to determine the authenticity of such drugs sold on online platforms.