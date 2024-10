Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor's Indian subsidiary made a historic debut on the Indian stock market on Tuesday.A ceremony was held at the National Stock Exchange(NSE) in Mumbai to mark the listing of Hyundai Motor India.The public offering price of its stock was set at one-thousand-960 rupees per share, or around 23 dollars and 30 cents.Hyundai Motor India raised approximately four-point-five trillion won, or around three-point-26 billion U.S. dollars, during last week's subscription process, marking the largest initial public offering(IPO) in the stock market's history.The ceremony was attended by Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Eui-sun to ring in the stock market listing.