Pro-Russian Telegram Post Shows N. Korean Flag in Fierce Battleground in Eastern Ukraine

Photo : KBS News

A photo showing a North Korean flag alongside a Russian flag in a fierce battleground in Ukraine surfaced on a social media post, further raising speculation of North Korean troop deployment in the war.The photos were posted on Monday in a pro-Russian Telegram account which shared updates on the war in Ukraine.The Telegram post stated that the North Korean flag was hoisted near the Pokrovsk front, adding that its "fighters' actions caused a great deal of confusion for the enemy."The post did not elaborate on what it meant by causing such confusion, but pundits say it could be interpreted as a psychological tactic to make it seem as if North Korean troops were involved in the fighting, even if they were not.According to the Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council(NSDC) said that Russia is trying to highlight the North Korean involvement in the war to use it as fear tactics against Ukraine.