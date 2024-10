Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukrainian authorities have information about the training of two North Korean military units with about six thousand men each.Citing a briefing from Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskyy claimed during his evening address that two North Korean brigades comprising up to six thousand soldiers each are currently training in Russia.South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said earlier that North Korea has decided to send around 12-thousand troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.On Friday, Zelenskyy said North Korea was preparing to send about ten-thousand soldiers, including armed forces and other tactical personnel.Zelenskyy told reporters on Monday that North Korea is supporting Russia’s war “because of money,” explaining that as a poor country, North Korea is willing to send its people to the front.