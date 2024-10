Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has maintained its growth outlook for South Korea for this year at two-point-five percent.The finance ministry said Tuesday that the IMF issued the projection in its latest World Economic Outlook, leaving the amount unchanged from its earlier forecast in July.The figure is higher than the two-point-four percent growth projected by the Bank of Korea, but lower than the two-point-six percent outlook from the South Korean government.It matches projections from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) and the Korea Development Institute.The IMF also kept its growth forecast for South Korea for 2025 at two-point-two percent.The IMF forecast the global economy will grow three-point-two percent this year, leaving its estimate unchanged since July.